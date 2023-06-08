Authorities in Pennsylvania announced that the third person involved in last week’s triple homicide which saw three people dead, including two minors, as they played with kittens has been apprehended.

The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office said they have charged Ivan Claudio Rosero, 27, with homicide, conspiracy and a firearm offense.

"The arrest of Rosero comes after an intense, weeklong manhunt for the third shooter in the May 30, 2023 triple homicide," the DA's office said in a statement.

US Marshals tracked down Rosero and arrested him Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. at Pennypack Park in Philadelphia, WGAL reported.

US Marshals tweeted the news Wednesday along with photos of Rosero’s arrest.

On Wednesday, authorities said that the third suspect in the shooting deaths of Jesus Perez-Salome, 8; Sebastian Perez-Salome, 9; and Joshua Lugo-Perez, 19, was still at large.

Authorities say the shooters apparently targeted Lugo-Perez, over what authorities have called "a previous argument,” CBS News reported.

Jesus and Sebastian were brothers and while Lugo-Perez was not related. Police say they lived in the same house, CBS 21 reported.

The district attorney said that detectives questioned Rosero upon his arrest and said he confessed to driving himself and the other shooters to and from the murders, and that he fired multiple shots during the homicide.

A neighbor in the area who was not involved in the incident was also shot and is still in the hospital recovering, CBS 21 reported.

Lebanon County Courts tells Inside Edition Digital that Rosero’s records have not been processed and he has not yet entered a plea nor do they have an attorney listed for him.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the Lebanon County District Attorney for comment and has not heard back.

However, the District Attorney Pier Hess Graf did release a statement on Facebook which said, “The tragic killing of two innocent children and a young man occurred just over a week ago today. Since called to the scene, Lebanon City Detectives, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, and the DA’s Office has not stopped its quest to locate and arrest all three shooters. When children are killed, when a community is yet again endangered due to senseless gun violence, justice demands every ounce of effort possible. I cannot thank the Lebanon City Police Department and our County Detectives enough for their work in this case.

“To have three shooters identified and in custody all within a week is a true testament to the caliber of men each of our Detectives is. We are grateful to the State Police and Marshals for their assistance in locating and arresting Rosero – through their efforts our community is safer. Our work in this case has just begun. We shift from arrest to trial preparation. I promise my Office and the police will do everything in its power to hold the killers accountable.”

The news comes just days after James Fernandez-Reyes, 16, was arrested with 22-year-old Alex Torres-Santos.

Both Fernandez-Reyes and Torres-Santos have not entered pleas in their arrest for triple homicide and are scheduled to be back in court later this month, according to records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Court records say that Torres-Santos is being held without bail.

The DA's office said they intend to seek the death penalty against Rosero and Torres-Santos.

