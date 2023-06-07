A 16-year-old has been arrested in Pennsylvania after cops say he was involved in a triple homicide in the town of Lebanon this week. The teen is also a person of interest in the death of a 12-year-old last fall in Rochester, New York, according to police.

James Fernandez-Reyes, 16, was arrested with 22-year-old Alex Torres-Santos, who allegedly shot and killed three people — ages 8, 9 and 19 —in Lebanon, according to police.

The incident, which occurred last week, saw Torres-Santos promptly arrested on May 30, days after the shooting, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

A neighbor in the area who was not involved in the incident was also shot and is still in the hospital recovering, CBS 21 reported.

A third suspect remains at large.

During a press conference Thursday, authorities released more details on the incident and said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Authorities released the names of the victims and said that Jesus Perez-Salome, 8, died on the back porch of the home. Sebastian Perez-Salome, 9, died at a medical facility in Dauphin County. Joshua Lugo-Perez died at a facility in Lebanon County.

Jesus and Sebastian were brothers and while Lugo-Perez was not related, police say they lived in the same house, CBS 21 reported.

Police say Fernandez-Reyes will be charged as an adult, and is also a person of interest in the Nov. 21 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Juan Lopez in Rochester, New York, according to WHAM.

Police said the investigation into Lopez's murder continues and investigators are working with law enforcement in Lebanon, WHAM reported.

Torres-Santos was arrested earlier in the year for two separate shootings in January and February, according to court documents.

He was out on a lowered bail with a GPS house-arrest bracelet at the time of last week’s shooting, CBS 21 reported.

Both Fernandez-Reyes and Torres-Santos have not entered pleas in their arrest for triple homicide and are scheduled to be back in court later this month, according to records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Court records say that Torres-Santos is being held without bail.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Lebanon District Attorney’s Office for comment on the case and has not heard back.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf told CBS 21 they are considering all the options in terms of punishment for the three individuals involved in the triple homicide.

"There is the remaining question if, is this a death penalty case or is it not? Two children are dead as a result of this incident. They were outside playing with their kittens and had nothing to do with it," Graf said.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances on Friday with Graf saying he intends to seek the death penalty for Torres-Santos.

“In my fourteen years as a Lebanon County prosecutor and in my nearly four years as the District Attorney, we have not filed a death penalty notice in any case,” Graf in a press release obtained by Lebtown. “No other murder committed during my time as the D.A. has risen to the specific legal standard necessary to seek death for the killer. This case meets that standard.”

