The bodies of two teenage boys were recovered from Connecticut's Farmington River after the teens went for a swim and possibly drowned from recent storms and heavy rains, officials said

The remains of 15-year-old Lucas Brewer and 17-year-old Anthony Nagore were recovered on Monday after an extensive four-day search. They were found about a mile from where investigators believed the teens had been swimming, WFSB News reported.

When the teens did not return home family members contacted authorities. Officials later found one of the teen's vehicle on the side of the Farmington River in Avon. Their clothing, sneakers and cellphones were also found, which prompted crews to search a three-mile stretch of the river, Fox 61 News reported.

The Avon and Plainville Police Departments, Connecticut State Police and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection started searching for the swimmers on Thursday afternoon after they were reported missing. Poor weather conditions and rising water levels from the recent storms suspended search efforts later that day and several times over the following days.

Capt. Keith Williams, an officer with the state Department of Environmental Conservation Police called on the Army Corps of Engineers to try to drop the water level, Fox 61 reported.

“The water level is probably six or seven times higher than it normally would be this time of year,” Williams said.

He called the tragedy “a very unfortunate situation," The New York Post reported.

"If you’re looking at the river right now, you see parts of it calm, but the current is ripping through there," Williams said. “It is very strong and very deceiving.”

Officials asked that everyone stay out of the Farmington River until conditions become safer. They caution that any leisure activity is “at your own risk,” Fox 61 reported.

Brewer was a student at Plainville High School and Nagore was visiting family in Connecticut and was from out-of-state. The school is offering support for those who knew the teens, WFSB reported.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death, a report said.

Holli Southall, a friend of the Brewer family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

"As many of you may know, this small town of Plainville has been struck with the horrible tragedy of losing the sweetest boy with the most infectious smile, Lucas Brewer," Southall wrote. "He was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He was only 15 years old. No parent should ever have to bury their child and this is something that most people do not prepare for."

She continued: "Please find it in your heart to donate so this family can put their angel to rest and have a proper burial. The family appreciates all of you for everything you have done thus far."

As of Tuesday afternoon, $8,200 has been raised for their goal of $10,000.

