A Canadian child is experiencing something special and his mother is feeling pure joy thanks to a life-changing implant.

Sawyer Moreau was born with pendred syndrome, which is a rare disorder causing hearing loss in children, and now Sawyer now can hear his mother’s voice for the first time thanks to a cochlear implant.

“It was pure magic to know that he can finally hear his name and he can hear us sing to him and participate in the hearing world with us, that's amazing,” his mother, Christina, told Inside Edition.

When Sawyer turned four, he became a candidate for cochlear implant surgery.

Following a four-hour surgery, Inside Edition’s cameras were there as the sound levels on his device were turned up and Sawyer started hearing the world around him as high-fives and tears filled the room.

“Other than giving birth to children [this is] the most emotional moment of my life,” his mother said. “I’m the luckiest mom in the world.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.

