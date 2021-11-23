California Football Team of Deaf Players Makes History
The Riverside School for the Deaf’s varsity team has had an undefeated season, making their fans proud.
The Riverside School for the Deaf’s varsity team has made it to the California state championships.
This is the first time in their 60-year history that the team, comprised of only deaf players, has made it to this stage.
Recently, the team beat the Avalon team 62–51 in an eight-man football game.
According to a mother of one of the players, the team utilizes hand signals to communicate during the game.
After a season of 12-0, fans of the Long Beach team say that the group is an inspiration for the deaf community.
“I’m so proud of them," said one of the player's moms.
The team now goes on to the state championship game in their division in a landmark advancement for the school.
