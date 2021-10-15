A Colorado deaf man who was tased and arrested after not hearing police’s orders is speaking out to Inside Edition.

Brady Mistic, 26, says he was beaten and shaken up emotionally in the incident.

The traffic stop turned physical after Mistic approached the officers in their car.

“Sit back in your car! Sit back in your car!” a female officer says in bodycam video.

“Come up on us like that! Excuse me, who do you think you are?” a male officers says.

Mistic could not hear the officers’ commands, because he is deaf.

“Arms behind your back right now or I’m going to tase you,” the female officer says.

“I tried to communicate that I was deaf, but with my hands behind my back I can’t communicate that. I was sitting patiently,” Mistic told Inside Edition.

Mistic was then tased and handcuffed.

The officers soon realized Mystic was deaf. They brought him to a hospital in Idaho Springs, where he tried to explain what was going on with the help of an interpreter.

“The light was in my face and it scared me. I couldn’t see, and I didn't like that and I was frustrated,” Mistic said.

“I understand that, but you should have stayed in your vehicle,” the female officer says.

Mistic was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He spent four months in jail.

Expert Kandace Morris, who is deaf, says it’s important to stay calm and in your car when you're pulled over. She also carries a special card indicating she is deaf to show cops — something Mistic says he will do from now on.

“This should not happen,” Mistic said.

The police department reviewed the incident and found the officers' actions appropriate, but charges against Mistic were dropped.

