Texas Town Springs Into Action to Save Deaf Dog From Drain It Was Stuck in for 11 Hours | Inside Edition

Texas Town Springs Into Action to Save Deaf Dog From Drain It Was Stuck in for 11 Hours

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:56 AM PDT, August 29, 2021

A town came together to save one helpless dog.

Texas firefighters rescued a deaf 15-year-old dog that was stuck in drain pipe for 11 hours.

A rescue worker used a skateboard to help free the dog from its position. 

A child from the neighborhood offered up the skateboard so rescuers could slide it into the drain and give the dog something to grip onto. 

Once it did, the dog was able to be pulled out.

The dog, Zoe, was successfully rescued by a community that watched.

Zoe's owner told reporters that the dog’s blood sugar was low because she had not eaten but otherwise she was in fine shape.

To see footage of the rescue, watch the video above. 

Related Stories

Dog Without Eyes and His Support Cat Have Together Found a New Forever Home
Dog Survives Alligator Attack in South Carolina That Saw Its Tail Bitten Off
Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Left His Dog Behind When Moving Out of Governor’s MansionNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

California Family and Dog Found Dead on Hiking Trail Did Not Die From Toxins, Officials Say
California Family and Dog Found Dead on Hiking Trail Did Not Die From Toxins, Officials Say
1

California Family and Dog Found Dead on Hiking Trail Did Not Die From Toxins, Officials Say

Human Interest
Influencer Fat-Shamed On Camera While Working Out at the Gym
Influencer Fat-Shamed On Camera While Working Out at the Gym
2

Influencer Fat-Shamed On Camera While Working Out at the Gym

News
What the ISIS-K Kabul Airport Attack Could Mean for America
What the ISIS-K Kabul Airport Attack Could Mean for America
3

What the ISIS-K Kabul Airport Attack Could Mean for America

Politics
Florida Father of 4 Who Beat Cancer Dies After Freak Kitesurfing Accident
Florida Father of 4 Who Beat Cancer Dies After Freak Kitesurfing Accident
4

Florida Father of 4 Who Beat Cancer Dies After Freak Kitesurfing Accident

Human Interest
Department of Agriculture Officials in Washington State Attacked While Trying to Remove Murder Hornet Nest
Department of Agriculture Officials in Washington State Attacked While Trying to Remove Murder Hornet Nest
5

Department of Agriculture Officials in Washington State Attacked While Trying to Remove Murder Hornet Nest

Animals