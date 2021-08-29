Texas Town Springs Into Action to Save Deaf Dog From Drain It Was Stuck in for 11 Hours

Texas firefighters rescued a deaf 15-year-old dog that was stuck in drain pipe for 11 hours.

A rescue worker used a skateboard to help free the dog from its position.

A child from the neighborhood offered up the skateboard so rescuers could slide it into the drain and give the dog something to grip onto.

Once it did, the dog was able to be pulled out.

The dog, Zoe, was successfully rescued by a community that watched.

Zoe's owner told reporters that the dog’s blood sugar was low because she had not eaten but otherwise she was in fine shape.

To see footage of the rescue, watch the video above.

