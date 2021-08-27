Dog Without Eyes and His Support Cat Have Together Found a New Forever Home
"We are wishing the best of luck to this adorable duo," the shelter wrote on Facebook.
A dog who had its eyes removed and a cat that has supported him throughout his journey have been adopted into a new family together, People reported.
Spike, an 8-year-old mixed breed dog whose eyes have been removed, and Max, an 8-year-old cat, have been lifelong friends. The feline is the dog’s companion and support system as he struggles in everyday life.
In January, their family surrendered them to Alberta’s Saving Grace Animal Society in Canada, where they stayed until the shelter posted about the pair on Facebook and it went viral.
“Max is the yin to his yang - his balance in life. He is the constant that Spike has known throughout his life and because of that it’s imperative they be adopted together,” the animal shelter wrote on Facebook in February.
Eleven days later, the pair were adopted thanks to the post, according to People.
The shelter says a family from Manitoba have adopted the pair and it is the “perfect home” for the animals.
