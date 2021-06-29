After an air fryer exploded into flames, a little girl in a tutu saved the day. Dad Daniel Jermyn had just made French fries and chicken nuggets when 4-year-old Amelia discovered the blaze.

As if on cue, the soundtrack to the movie “Frozen” started to play, and the little girl sprang into action. She ran to find her dad, who was busy brushing his teeth in the bathroom.

Jermyn and stepmom Meghan tell Inside Edition that Amelia often entertains them with imaginative stories — but this scare was definitely real. Once he saw the fire, Jermyn scrambled to find the fire extinguisher as the two dogs joined in the action.

Panicked, the dad picked up the flaming air fryer with his bare hands and tossed it into the pool. The stove was completely destroyed.

Jermyn says he had cooked lunch for his daughter 30 minutes prior to the fire and that the appliance was off but still plugged in.

“When you’re done using your air fryer you always want to unplug it,” Nicole Papantoniou, deputy director at the Good Housekeeping Kitchen Appliances Lab, told Inside Edition. “And it’s the same thing you want to do with other appliances that have heating elements in it, like your toaster or toaster oven.”

Papantoniou also recommends cleaning the air fryer after using it, because grease accumulates on the bottom and could cause a fire.

The family is now calling little Amelia their superhero in a tutu.

