‘Lava Fire’ Erupts in California After Lightning Strikes Mount Shasta
Cal Fire and local resources including ground crews and aircraft battled the flames through the weekend, CBS San Francisco reported.
A fire is raging in Weed, California, after lightning has struck Mount Shasta over the weekend and as of Monday has spread across 5,000 acres, according to reports.
The fire, known as a “lava fire,” spread fast as temperatures were nearing triple digits in the area, according to an Incident Information report. Smoke rose to 25,000 feet in the sky, according to San Francisco Gate. Mount Shasta is located in the northern part of the Sunshine State which has been experiencing record high temperatures in recent weeks.
"Very impressive shot of the #LavaFire, currently burning on western flank of Mt. Shasta," climate scientist Daniel Swain said on Twitter. "In the pre-social media era, I suspect more than a few folks would have been concerned that Shasta was experiencing a volcanic eruption (which, to be clear, it is not!)."
The fire spread Monday as winds picked up, according to U.S. Forest Service.
Residents in Siskiyou County have been ordered to evacuate. No injuries have been reported, according to People.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Did Florida Woman in Custody After Daughters Are Found Dead in Canal Offer to 'Baptize' Neighborhood Kids?Crime
Quick-Acting Deputy in New Mexico Saves 1-Year-Old Girl Who Was Choking on a CheetoHuman Interest
Teen Trying on Clothes Gets Trapped in Dressing Room That Used to Be a Bank VaultNews
1 Dead, 99 Unaccounted for in Partial Building Collapse Near MiamiNews
The Spirit of Harvey Milk Guides LGBTQ Pride Month, 43 Years After His Assassination, Nephew Stuart Milk SaysHuman Interest