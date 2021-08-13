40,000-Ton Ship Splits in 2 off Japanese Coast, Spilling Oil as Far as 3 Miles | Inside Edition

40,000-Ton Ship Splits in 2 off Japanese Coast, Spilling Oil as Far as 3 Miles

Hidden Treasures
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:34 AM PDT, August 13, 2021

The ship, named the Crimson Polaris, was headed from Thailand to Japan with a load of wood chips.

A ship off the coast of Japan split in two, spilling oil into the ocean. The two halves of the Crimson Polaris could be seen foundering in the water near Japan’s Aomori Prefecture.

Flying under the Panamanian flag, with a Chinese and Filipino crew, the Crimson Polaris was headed from Thailand with a load of wood chips.

It was bound for Japan’s Hachinohe port. The nearly 40,000-ton vessel initially ran aground near the port. Though it was able to free itself, Reuters reports that it was anchored several miles from the port when the accident happened.

There were no reported injuries among the 21-person crew, who were rescued by helicopter. But it left an oil slick in the water, over three miles long and half a mile wide.

Japanese authorities are reportedly working to contain the oil spill before it comes ashore.

Related Stories

How Robot Wolves Are Deterring Black Bears From Rural Japanese Towns
At Least 33 Dead in Fire at Japanese Animation Studio
Japanese Baby Born Just 9 Ounces Heads Home After 5 Months in Hospital
Japanese Town of Noto Uses Coronavirus Relief Money to Buy Giant Squid StatueOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
1

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group

Inspirational
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
2

Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight

News
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
3

2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts

Animals
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
4

Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas

Human Interest
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
5

QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say

Crime