5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground in Grand Canyon Caverns for More Than 24 Hours

News
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:02 AM PDT, October 25, 2022

The sightseers became trapped after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist attraction in Arizona.

Five tourists have been rescued in Arizona after being trapped 200 feet underground for more than 24 hours at the Grand Canyon Caverns, officials said.

The group was stranded after an elevator malfunctioned at the popular tourist site on Sunday, authorities said. Others on the underground tour climbed 20 stories of stairs to reach the top, but some of the trapped sightseers were in their 70s and unable to make the arduous trek, employees said.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are the largest dry caverns in the country, according to the tourist website. Guides provide daily tours through the labyrinth of underground rooms dating back 65 million years.

The five people were rescued Monday night and all were in good health, officials said.

The group slept in a $1,000-a-night underground suite, complete with TV, two beds and a futon. "Experience the deepest, darkest, quietest hotel room in the world," the caverns' website says. "When the cavern becomes your room for the night."

Staff also brought in food, said a spokesman for the tourist site.

Some of those rescued were hoisted out by firefighters, while others were helped up the stairs, according to local reports.

Related Stories

Boy Scout Troop Rescued From Campsite in Flooded New Mexico Canyon
Florida Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped in Massage Chair
Hiker Rescued After Being Trapped Under Refrigerator-Sized Boulder
11-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Trapped for 6 Hours in Building Bombed by Russia

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath
Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath
1

Leslie Jordan Was Reportedly Scheduled to See a Doctor for Shortness of Breath

Entertainment
Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks
Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks
2

Kanye West Dropped by Adidas Over Antisemitic Remarks

News
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
3

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs
Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs
4

Missouri Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard, Possibly Mauled by Dogs

News
Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower
Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower
5

Mississippi Teen Dead in Tragic Accident After ‘Jokingly’ Jumping in Front of Brush Mower

Human Interest
Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family
Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family
6

Purse Lost by Teen Girl in 1959 Is 'Unintentional Time Capsule' for Her Surviving Family

Human Interest