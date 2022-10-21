First responders rescued a boy scout troop stranded by heavy flooding in their New Mexico campsite.

The group of 16 boys and nine adults were trapped for three days amid heavy rains and rising rivers.

Billowing smoke coming from campfires was set by scouts to assist in their discovery.

“They were in a canyon that had sheer cliffs about 1,000 to 1,500-feet tall, so we actually didn’t have radio communication when we went into those canyons. There is no cell service,” said Kurtus Tenerio, hoist operator for the New Mexico State Police.

The rescue mission took nearly 17 hours, and everyone was hoisted to safety into a helicopter.

Flood waters are not to be missed with — even six inches of fast-moving water can knock a person off their feet.

