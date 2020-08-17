5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant's Family Calls for Death Penalty for Alleged Killer

The family of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was shot dead while riding his bicycle outside his North Carolina home, are calling for the death penalty for his alleged killer. Their neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, faces a first-degree murder charge in his death and has been denied bond.

“There's no motive for this,” Cannon’s mom, Bonny Waddell, told Inside Edition. "None. None at all.”

Sessoms had been a neighbor of the family for eight years, even having dinner and drinks with Cannon’s father Austin Hinnant the night before the fatal shooting.

"He's always been our neighbor," Hinnant said. "I've never had no issue with him. I've talked to his child, his parents. It's never been nothing bad between either one of us. I just don't get it."

Cannon had been playing outside with his siblings when he was murdered, according to the GoFundMe, and police have not released information on a motive.

The community has since rallied behind Canon’s family, raising more than $750,000 for his funeral costs despite the family having only asked for $5,000.

To support his family, visit the GoFundMe page.

RELATED STORIES

Florida Woman Shot and Killed as Her Daughter Livestreamed 1st Day of Online School Class on Zoom

Teacher Recalls Last Day She Saw Joshua 'JJ' Vallow After His Dad Charles Was Shot and Killed by Alex Cox

Leila Cavett's Disappearance: Alabama Man Charged With Kidnapping After Claiming He Was the Last to See Her