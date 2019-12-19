5-Year-Old Sells Treats Pay Off Student Lunch Debt for Over 100 Classmates

A 5-year-old girl did the sweetest thing to help her California classmates pay off their lunch debt.

Katelynn Hardee, who is in kindergarten at Breeze Hill Elementary School in Vista, sold cookies and hot chocolate this past Sunday and donated $80 to help pay off the school lunch debt of 123 students.

Her mom, Kardina Hardee, told CNN that when Katelynn heard one of her classmate’s mom talking about going through financial struggles, she was concerned.

“She started asking me a lot of questions and I just tried to explain to her that sometimes people aren’t as fortunate and that we need to try to be kind and give when we can,” Karina Hardee told the outlet.

It was then that Katelynn decided to do something about it.

Now that she’s helped kids at her own school, the kindergartener is hoping to raise money for lunch debt at other schools as well. Katelynn will reportedly be selling her goodies again this weekend, just in time for Christmas.

“It’s all about kindness,” Hardee added.

