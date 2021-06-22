It’s been over a week since Summer Wells went missing. The 5-year-old was last seen at her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

Law enforcement and concerned citizens combed through the area, navigating rough terrain in some places, but have yet to find her. The investigation hasn’t turned up much information either. And the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear.

“We're more concerned than ever and desperate to find her,” says Leslie Earhart from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

She adds, "While we have not ruled out an abduction, we simply don't have any evidence at this point to confirm that's what occurred. For that reason, the ground search for Summer continues. It's possible that she wandered off and is lost and afraid."

Summer Wells is described as 3 feet tall with blond hair and blue eyes, and she weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants with a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The local sheriff is asking the community to do their part to bring her home. “It's easier for you to check your own property than it is to send in officers there,” says Sheriff Ronnie Lawson from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

“We have not stopped; we've been 24/7 for six days now. So we desperately need help from the community now in searching their own property."

Anyone with information on Summer Wells is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (1-800-TBI-FIND) or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (423-272-7121).

