5th Possible 'Shopping Cart Killer' Victim Found, Anthony Robinson 'Remains Primary Suspect' in Killings: Cops

A possible fifth victim of the “shopping cart killer,” who is believed to have used shopping carts to transport the remains of his victims, has been identified, authorities said.

Anthony Robinson, 35, who has already been arrested in connection with two alleged victims, “remains our primary suspect” in the serial killings, Fairfax County Police Bureau Chief of Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics Ed O'Carroll said Friday.

"That deceased woman in a shopping cart was covered only with a blanket. We believe this may be Anthony Eugene Robinson's fifth victim," O'Carroll said.

Authorities also revealed the identities of two additional victims, Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Washington, D.C., and Stephanie Harrison, 48, of Redding, California.

Brown was listed as a missing person from Washington D.C., and is last believed to have taken the metro to Huntington, Virginia on Sept. 30, authorities previously said, according to CNN. She had been communicating with Robinson through a dating website before she disappeared, and cell phone records showed that the pair were in contact in the vicinity of Moon Inn motel in Alexandria, CNN reported.

Authorities believe Robinson stayed at the hotel at least five other times.

Harrison, who is a grandmother, had been on a sightseeing trip from her home in Northern California when she disappeared, SF Gate reported. She was last in contact with her loved ones on Aug. 19 and her last bank transaction was a at the check-in desk of the Moon Inn, according SF Gate, citing a missing person flyer.

Both Brown’s and Harrison’s bodies were found in a container near a shopping cart in a wooded area near the Moon Inn on Dec. 15, authorities said.

Robinson was charged with the murders of two other women, Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, whose bodies were found near each other on Nov. 23 in an open lot in Harrisonburg.

The two women are believed to have died at separate times, according to police.

He was arrested after authorities said they were able to connect Robinson to Redmond and Smith via video surveillance and cell phone records.

Robinson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body.

He is currently being held at the Rockingham County jail in Virginia without bond.

Authorities are now urging anyone who may know anything about Robinson, or who have been in contact with him, to come forward.

