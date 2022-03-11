A 6-month-old boy miraculously survived after he was alone in an Oregon hotel room for four days after his mother reportedly died from an overdose, police said.

“Doernbecher Hospital advised that the child’s condition has improved dramatically, and we are they are in the process of working up discharge orders,” the Springfield Police Department (SPD) said in a news release.

On Monday, police officers from the Springfield Police Department was assisting the Department of Health Services (DHS) with a welfare check on a 28-year-old mother and her child at the Quality Inn.

When police arrived they discovered the 6-month-old still strapped to his stroller, virtually unresponsive, and the mother deceased from an apparent overdose. They recovered, what they explained was a non-criminal user amount of heroin in the room police said.

According to police, their investigation revealed that the overdose had happened days prior, and the baby had been alone and in the stroller for four days, a report said.

Police said the baby had been suffering from severe dehydration, malnourishment, and severe diaper rash, the news release said.

Medics took the infant to Riverbend Hospital then to Doernbecher Hospital at OHUS in Portland.

“SPD is crediting the DHS employee who followed up after-hours that evening, for saving the child’s life,” the release said.

Officials encourage those who may be struggling with addiction to reach out to CAHOOTS, which helps those with urgent medical needs or psychological crises and additional addiction recovery sites on their Facebook, for those in need.

