6 Tourists, Including 2 Americans, Mysteriously Die in Luxury Bangkok Hotel Room, Poisoning Suspected: Police

Crime
6 Tourists Dead in Mystery Poisoning at Bangkok Hotel
Police secure the lobby of the opulent Grand Hyatt Erawan in downtown Bangkok after six tourists, two of them Americans, were found dead in a hotel room locked from the inside, authorities said.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:50 AM PDT, July 16, 2024

Six tourists were found dead in a luxury Bangkok hotel room, where authorities said it appears they were poisoned. A maid found the bodies after the group failed to check out of the five-star hotel, according to authorities.

Six tourists, two of them Americans, were found dead at a luxury Bangkok hotel, police said. A maid found the bodies in a suite locked from the inside, and poisoning appears to have been involved, authorities said.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin rushed to the five-star Grand Hyatt Erawan Tuesday evening after police were summoned by hotel staff. His office said the victims were three women and three men. 

Two victims were American citizens of Vietnamese descent, authorites said, and the others were Vietnamese citizens.

There was no sign of struggle in the suite, where food and drinks had been ordered, police said. The food was untouched, but it appeared some had consumed tea and coffee, according to authorities.

“From the preliminary examination of the scene, it was assumed that they had been poisoned,” said Police Maj. Gen. Theeradej on Thai television. There was no sign of a struggle in the suite and preliminary autopsies found no signs of injuries, authorities said.

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed police source, said the victims all appeared to have foamed at the mouth before dying. 

The six tourists were part of a group that was supposed to check out Tuesday, authorities said. When they failed to do so, staff was sent to check on them, police said.

Hotel employees found their bodies, as well as their packed suitcases, authorities said.

The police investigation is ongoing.

