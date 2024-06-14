Boy, 10, Saves Family From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Noticing Alarm Beeping While Up Late at Night

Heroes
By LEIGH SCHEPS
First Published: 3:32 PM PDT, June 14, 2024

At first, Matteo Policano thought the beeping was the front door keypad. But he felt "something off" about the sound, so he woke up his dad, who went to investigate.

Matteo Policano was up way past his bedtime playing video games when he started hearing an unusual beep coming from downstairs. The 10-year-old decided to figure out the cause of it, a discovery that firefighters say saved his entire family from a tragic ending. 

At first, Matteo thought the beeping was the front door keypad. But he felt "something off" about the sound, so he woke up his dad, who went to investigate. They found it was the carbon monoxide detector that was going off. 

His mother, Whitney Policano, didn't think much of it, and since it was 3 a.m., she chalked it up to needing its batteries to be change and headed back to bed. But then the alarm sounded again, this time upstairs. 

"I just turned around, looked at my husband and I said, get 'em out of here," she tells Inside Edition Digital. The family rushed outside of their Clarksville, West Virginia, home and onto the patio, where they called 911. 

Firefighters rushed to the home and inspected the basement. One first responder "looked at me and said, 'if [Matteo] hadn't have heard that [beeping] and you hadn't have called us you guys would've probably had about 30, 40 minutes left," she says. 

Gas from the pool heater was seeping into the basement. "It was colder that night here where we live, so it was actually sucking the ventilation off of that heater where it actually caught on fire on top of the heater. It was pulling that through the actual windows and back into the ventilation system," Whitney says. 

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas and known as the "silent killer." It can come from a number of appliances in your home, including furnaces, ranges, ovens, water heaters, clothes dryers along with fireplaces, wood stoves, coal or oil furnaces, space heaters or oil or kerosene heaters, charcoal grills, camp stoves, gas-powered lawn mowers and power tools and automobile exhaust fumes, according to American Lung Association. About 430 people die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Whitney is no longer heating their pool. She also bought about $600 worth of new carbon monoxide detectors for her and her family. 

"It's something so frivolous and simple that you don't even think about daily," she says. Matteo has also taken away a lesson from the ordeal: the importance of change the batteries. Fire officials recommend switching batteries out every New Year's Eve as a way to ensure they're changed on a yearly basis. 

"I just think this is such a simple task that families take for granted that would help a lot," Matteo says. 

Matteo's mom couldn't be prouder of her son for speaking up, and admitting he was up way too late. 

"He knew enough to know that something was wrong and came to us. And I can't be more thankful for all my family still being here. He should be in trouble, because I told him to go to bed, but I'm so grateful he wasn't," she adds. 

Related Stories 

Cop Saves Mom and Children After Car Is Hit by Speeding Motorcycle
Student Nurse Saves Man’s Life After He Stops Breathing While Driving
Hero Truck Driver Acts Quickly to Save Choking Woman
Cop Who Bought Anti-Choking Device With His Own Money Saves 4-Year-OldHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
1

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers

News
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
2

Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom

News
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
3

Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition

News
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
4

Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense

Crime
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
5

San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark

News