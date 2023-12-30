Student Nurse Saves Man’s Life After He Stops Breathing While Driving

A student nurse in England is being hailed a hero after she jumped into action to save a man’s life who had stopped breathing while he was behind the wheel of a car, according to reports.

On November 11 Demi Murphy, 21, a student nurse at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool, England, was driving back to work after a lunch break off campus when she noticed a man’s car was in the middle of the road, according to BBC.

Murphy ran to the car and noticed that the man, identified as John McKeown, 37, wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive, she told the BBC.

"I just jumped in his car and started doing CPR while he was in the driver's seat,” Murphy told BBC.

Murphy’s friend, who had been on the phone with her, called an ambulance, New York Post reported.

“Thankfully, the ambulance arrived quite quickly, and they got him out of the car, and I continued CPR when John was on the floor while the paramedics got the defibrillator,” Murphy said.

McKeown's partner Vicky Flattery told BBC: "John literally wouldn't be here today without everything Demi did."

It was later discovered that he had suffered a ventricular fibrillation cardiac arrest. McKeown suffered a seizure and was placed in an induced coma as well. He was put on life support in intensive care, according to the New York Post.

The day he stopped breathing was also the ninth anniversary of the couple's baby son's death, BBC reported.

The news of the heroic event has recently been released by Liverpool University Hospitals.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chief nursing officer David Melia told the BBC that Murphy should be “incredibly proud of herself.”

“Her quick thinking and life-saving actions mean John is here to enjoy Christmas with his family this year,” he said.