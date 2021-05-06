6-Year-Old Has Run-In With Shark in Shallow Water in Scary Encounter Caught on Camera | Inside Edition

6-Year-Old Has Run-In With Shark in Shallow Water in Scary Encounter Caught on Camera

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:49 AM PDT, May 6, 2021

Experts believe it was a blacktip shark, but little Anela said she wasn't going to stick around to find out.

A little girl got the scare of her life while splashing along the beach off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Anela’s mom, Sheri Gouveia, was filming her as she played in the surf, when all of a shark appeared and bumped into the 6-year-old.

“She was running out of the water, yelling there was a shark in the water. So I dropped my phone immediately and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?’” Gouveia told Inside Edition.

Experts say a blacktip shark, which commonly feeds on fish in shallow water, is likely what bumped into her leg.

While normally timid, a blacktip can become aggressive if it mistakes a human’s hand or foot for food.

Little Anela says she didn’t know what type of shark it was, but she wasn’t going to stick around to find out!

Related Stories

Woman Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries in Shark Attack Off Hawaii Coast
Three Swimmers Attacked by Sharks in One Week Off Florida's Atlantic Coast
Minnesota Mom Remembers Shark Attack That Left Deep Gash on 9-Year-Old's Shoulder: 'Sheer Panic'
9-Year-Old Who Survived Miami Shark Attack Left With 120 StitchesNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'
Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'
1

Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'

Crime
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions
2

The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions

The Issue
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested
3

Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested

Crime
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
4

Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates

Investigative
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund
5

Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund

News