6-Year-Old Has Run-In With Shark in Shallow Water in Scary Encounter Caught on Camera
Experts believe it was a blacktip shark, but little Anela said she wasn't going to stick around to find out.
A little girl got the scare of her life while splashing along the beach off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Anela’s mom, Sheri Gouveia, was filming her as she played in the surf, when all of a shark appeared and bumped into the 6-year-old.
“She was running out of the water, yelling there was a shark in the water. So I dropped my phone immediately and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?’” Gouveia told Inside Edition.
Experts say a blacktip shark, which commonly feeds on fish in shallow water, is likely what bumped into her leg.
While normally timid, a blacktip can become aggressive if it mistakes a human’s hand or foot for food.
Little Anela says she didn’t know what type of shark it was, but she wasn’t going to stick around to find out!
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'Crime
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of MillionsThe Issue
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 ArrestedCrime
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition InvestigatesInvestigative
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax RefundNews