A little girl got the scare of her life while splashing along the beach off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Anela’s mom, Sheri Gouveia, was filming her as she played in the surf, when all of a shark appeared and bumped into the 6-year-old.

“She was running out of the water, yelling there was a shark in the water. So I dropped my phone immediately and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?’” Gouveia told Inside Edition.

Experts say a blacktip shark, which commonly feeds on fish in shallow water, is likely what bumped into her leg.

While normally timid, a blacktip can become aggressive if it mistakes a human’s hand or foot for food.

Little Anela says she didn’t know what type of shark it was, but she wasn’t going to stick around to find out!

Related Stories