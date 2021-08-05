60% of Americans Think Donald Trump Running for President in 2024 Would Be 'Bad for America,' Poll Shows

Sixty percent of people in the U.S. recently polled say they think that Donald Trump running for re-election in 2024 would be “bad for the country.”

The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, surveyed 1,290 adults in the U.S. from the end of July to the beginning of August.

The study results showed that if split by party, 73% of the Republican participants were in favor of Trump running again.

Ninety-five percent of the Democratic participants said they were not in favor of a 2024 bid.

When it came to the Independent voters, over 60% of them were not in favor of Trump running for re-election.

The reality TV participant-turned-president has floated the idea of running again, and has “made up his mind,” but has yet to officially disclose his plan, according to The Hill.

