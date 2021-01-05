Trump Spews Baseless Election Fraud Claims at Georgia Senate Runoff Rally: 'There's No Way We Lost Georgia'

At a rally in the day ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, President Donald Trump continued his baseless election fraud claims, insisting to a crowd of supporters that the presidential election was rigged. As part of Trump's meritless rhetoric, in an ongoing attempt to debunk the November election, he began the hour and 20-minute long rally focusing on his own election instead of the Senate runoff that has left the country in a frenzy.

"There's no way we lost Georgia," Trump said onstage Monday night in Dalton. "I had two elections. I won both of them."

Trump made the trip to the state in an effort to support two Republicans in a Senate runoff vote that will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate. The runoffs are a battle for two seats, between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. If one Republican candidate wins, the party would maintain control of the chamber, whereas Democrats need both seats for an even split, CBS News reported.

"If the liberal Democrats take the Senate and the White House — and they're not taking this White House — we're going to fight like hell, I'll tell you right now," Trump said.

He also added that he hopes Vice President Mike Pence "comes through for us" when Congress will meet during the Electoral College vote. Pence, however, does not have the power to overturn election results, CBS News reported.

In a report published Sunday by the Washington Post, the leaked audio recording of an hour-long phone call between Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Trump revealed Trump's attempt to pressure the politician to find more votes that would make him the winner.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said in the recording.

President-elect Joe Biden won by nearly 12,000 votes in Georgia, earning him 16 Electoral College votes, NPR reported. By December, Raffensperger rejected any push to overturn the results. There has been no evidence to support that widespread voter fraud took place in November.

The presidential inauguration is on Jan. 20.

