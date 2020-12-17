Trump Is Reportedly Saying He Will Not Leave the White House as Plans for Biden's Inauguration Continue On

President Donald Trump has reportedly told his staff he’s not leaving the White House, flat out refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and the fact that President-elect Joe Biden will soon be the next commander-in-chief.

Trump seems totally unwilling to concede, a situation never before experienced in American history.

“Just released data shows many thousands of noncitizens voted in Nevada,” he tweeted.

There is no evidence that occurred.

Now a parody video of the president being wheeled out of the Oval Office by moving men is going viral.

Construction for Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 is well underway at the capitol. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is certain to be scaled down from the epic swearing ins of ceremonies past.

Instead of giving out a pool of 200,000 tickets for members of congress to dispense, which is what is done in a normal year, each member of congress will instead be allowed to attend themselves and they will each be allowed one guest total.

Citizens are being asked to not travel to D.C., instead being urged to watch the historic inauguration on television.

