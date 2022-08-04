It's been 60 years since Marilyn Monroe’s tragic death. The blonde bombshell, would be 96 years old today, died in her home, surrounded by prescription pills, on this day in 1962.

The coroner ruled her death a probable suicide.

But details surrounding her demise remain a mystery six decades later.

Despite the passing of time, “Marilyn Mania” is hotter than ever.

The sex symbol's net worth was reportedly $800,000 at the time of her death, and today her estate is reportedly worth $10 million dollars.

Now, a highly anticipated biographical drama, "Blonde," set to hit Netflix next month, is likely to only further interest in the life and death of the actress, singer and model.

The movie is already garnering lots of Oscar buzz, but it has also been met with some controversy.

The actress playing Monroe, Ana de Armas, is Cuban, and some have said her accent does not match Monroe’s.

But the official Marilyn Monroe Estate has come to the defense of de Armas.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said in a statement to Variety. “Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

Brad Pitt produced the film, which is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, and called de Armas’ performance “phenomenal.”

Actor George Karas, who rose to fame in “West Side Story” and just released his memoir, “My West Side Story,” danced alongside Monroe in an iconic scene in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

He too has come to de Armas’ defense, saying, “I thought I heard somebody who was really doing a very beautiful job at being Marilyn Monroe. I thought she was really impressive.”

De Armas told The Times of London she spent nearly an entire year working on her Monroe accent before filming began. “It took me nine months of dialect coaching and practicing and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried,” she said.

