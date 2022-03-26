The portrait of Marilyn Monroe that the late Andy Warhol created in 1964 still holds prominence, as the auction house Christie’s just announced the piece will be up for auction and expected to fetch $200 million.

According to the release, Christie's expects the silk-screened piece, painted two years after Monroe’s death, to be the "most expensive 20th-century artwork to ever sell at auction.”

Warhol’s painting is based on a photograph of Monroe from the 1953 film, "Niagara," by Henry Hathaway.

"An unmatched example of 20th century art by the most important American artist, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is one of the rarest and most transcendent images in existence," Christie's said.

According to People, Warhol’s piece is one of four in a set of portraits of the actress, known as "Shot Marilyns,” with each featuring a different color for its background.

The allocated funds from the auction will go toward the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, an organization that improves "the lives of children the world over by establishing support systems centered on providing healthcare and educational programs,” according to the release.

