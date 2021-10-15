Shredding a Banksy painting couldn’t even devalue it. In fact, it just fetched the artist’s highest selling price yet: 25.4 million dollars.

Back in 2018, Banksy’s "Girl with Balloon" was shredded during a live auction at Sotheby’s just after the gavel came down selling it for $1.4 million.

It was a stunt years in the making, as the artist, whose real identity is still unknown, built a shredder into the frame and waited for the perfect time to activate it.

After that, the painting was renamed Love is in the Bin, and it was sent on a world tour so Banksy fans could get a glimpse at it for themselves.

When Sotheby’s announced it was hitting the auction block again this year, they estimated it would sell for up to $8.3 million. Instead, it went for three times that amount.

When will the art world learn? Never underestimate Banksy.

