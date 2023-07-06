69-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Her Dog: Sheriffs

News
alligator in swamp
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:38 AM PDT, July 6, 2023

Authorities say when they arrived on the scene, the alligator was guarding the unresponsive woman and stopping personnel from being able to reach her.

A South Carolina woman was killed after being attacked by an alligator while out walking her dog on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Authorities with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a possible alligator attack on Tuesday to find a 69-year-old woman unresponsive near the edge of a lagoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities attempted to rescue the woman but an alligator was guarding her and stopping personnel from being able to reach her, the sheriff’s office said.

The alligator was able to be removed from the area and officials recovered the woman's body. Her remains were turned over to the Beaufort County Coroner’s office, which will perform an autopsy on the woman, according to the release.  

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SC DNR) also responded to the scene and said that the woman was walking her dog near the lagoon when the alligator attacked her, the department said in a tweet.

The male alligator, which was more than 9-feet long, was euthanized following the tragic incident, said the SC DNR

This was the second fatal alligator attack in the area in less than a year, officials said. The last attack was in August, when an 88-year-old woman was attacked near her home. 

Related Stories

Oregon Man Falls 200 Feet to His Death While Hiking With Wife, 5 Kids
Grand Canyon Hiker Dies After Waiting 6 Hours for Help on Remote Trail
Texas Teen Found Alive 8 Years After Disappearing
Rabid Bobcat Attacks Connecticut Camp Counselor Sleeping in HammockNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alabama Mom Shocked When Her Son's Lemonade Business Is Reported to Labor Department
Alabama Mom Shocked When Her Son's Lemonade Business Is Reported to Labor Department
1

Alabama Mom Shocked When Her Son's Lemonade Business Is Reported to Labor Department

Human Interest
Caught in the Legal System? Abortion Rights Experts Say Murky Laws Post-Roe Overturning Have Caused Strife
Caught in the Legal System? Abortion Rights Experts Say Murky Laws Post-Roe Overturning Have Caused Strife
2

Caught in the Legal System? Abortion Rights Experts Say Murky Laws Post-Roe Overturning Have Caused Strife

Politics
Oregon Man Falls 200 Feet to His Death While Hiking Waterfall With His Wife and 5 Children
Oregon Man Falls 200 Feet to His Death While Hiking Waterfall With His Wife and 5 Children
3

Oregon Man Falls 200 Feet to His Death While Hiking Waterfall With His Wife and 5 Children

News
Tourist Hits $1.3M Jackpot at Vegas Airport Before Heading Home
Tourist Hits $1.3M Jackpot at Vegas Airport Before Heading Home
4

Tourist Hits $1.3M Jackpot at Vegas Airport Before Heading Home

News
Murder Suspect Evaded Arrest for Nearly 40 Years Caught, Watched His Story on 'America's Most Wanted': Cops
Murder Suspect Evaded Arrest for Nearly 40 Years Caught, Watched His Story on 'America's Most Wanted': Cops
5

Murder Suspect Evaded Arrest for Nearly 40 Years Caught, Watched His Story on 'America's Most Wanted': Cops

Crime