Eight people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a 19-year-old man in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Pennsylvania State Police tell Inside Edition Digital that seven people have been charged with criminal homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who police say, was the victim of a kidnapping and was killed on Oct. 20, 2022.

The eighth defendant, a 14-year-old female, was charged as a juvenile with kidnapping, authorities said.

“While these individuals are charged with additional crimes today, the investigation is still on-going as to the particular conduct of each defendant,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr, said in a press release issued by the Pennsylvania State Police. “I appreciate the hard work of the members of the Pennsylvania State Police and know that they will continue to gather the evidence necessary to bring justice for young Hayden.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment and has not heard back.

State troopers discovered Garreffa’s body on Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township. The Indiana County coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide, WTAE reported.

Investigators say that Garreffa had been kidnapped on Oct. 20 and was killed the same day. An autopsy revealed Garreffa was beaten and stabbed multiple times, WTAE reported.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Desean Alvarez, 21; Isaac Buchkoski, 21; Mia Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Edwards, 18; Thomas Rivera, 20; Summer Settlemyer, 18, and 18-year-old Jesse Wadsworth, as well as the unnamed 14-year-old minor in connection with Garreffa’s kidnapping and death.

Cops say that kidnapping and killing happened after a dispute with one of the suspects, CBS News reported.

The victim’s cousin reportedly told police she witnessed the kidnapping. She reportedly told his grandmother, who then called police, according to WTAE.

Garreffa's grandmother reportedly told police he had autism and would never leave home without his phone or medication, according to WTAE.

The seven adults are being held at Indiana County Jail while the minor is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Indiana County Courts, who say that the defendants' cases rest in the hands of a magistrate. It remains unknown if the defendants have issued a plea.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the magistrate’s office for comment and if the defendants have entered a plea and has not heard back.

All of the defendants have been denied bail.

The office of the Indiana Public Defender tells Inside Edition Digital that they are not representing any of the defendants.

In criminal documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital, no attorney was listed for Wadsworth.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to attorneys representing Buchkoski, Rivera, Settlemyer and has not heard back.

An attorney for Alvarez told Inside Edition Digital via email, “as a policy, we never comment on ongoing cases.”

A phone number listed for Catalfano’s attorney did not pick up nor have an answering service.

