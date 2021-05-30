7 Tasmanian Devils Have Been Born on Australian Mainland for the 1st Time in 3,000 Years | Inside Edition

7 Tasmanian Devils Have Been Born on Australian Mainland for the 1st Time in 3,000 Years

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:05 AM PDT, May 30, 2021

Aussie Ark released 26 Tasmanian Devils into the Australian wild in late 2020. Now, there are Devil babies, or joeys, to celebrate.

It’s been 3,000 long years, but seven Tasmanian Devils have been born on the Australian mainland. No, not the Looney Tunes kind. The real Tasmanian Devils are marsupial carnivores, about the size of a small dog. They were wiped out on mainland Australia due to being hunted by other animals and disease. 

Devils have since only been found in Tasmania, an island off the coast of Australia, and have been on the United Nations’ “Red List” of endangered animals since 2008. A conservation group called Aussie Ark released 26 Tasmanian Devils into the wilds of Australia in late 2020.

Now, there are Devil babies  — called joeys — to celebrate.

Tim Faulkner from Aussie Ark explained, saying, “We've been able to historically, albeit in its infancy, return the Devil to mainland. And today is another milestone entirely."

He added, "There is so much at stake here. We've done everything we can, but if the Devils don't breed, it's all over."

Just like kangaroos, Devil joeys develop and grow in their mother’s pouches. Rangers said the Tasmanian Devil moms and their babies are “in perfect health.”

Related Stories

Australian Woman Goes Viral on TikTok After She Wakes Up From Throat Surgery With Irish Accent
Woman in Australia Becomes First in the World to Dive From Moving Hot Air Balloon
Rare Black Newborn Rhino Makes Its 1st Appearance at Australia Zoo at 7 Weeks Old
People and Animals in Norway and New Zealand Who Thought They Were Other SpeciesAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct
100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct
1

100-Year-Old Galápagos Giant Tortoise Found on Fernandina Island 112 Years After Believed to Have Gone Extinct

Animals
Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless
Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless
2

Jaden Smith Looks to Open a Permanent Restaurant to Help Feed the Hungry and Homeless

Inspirational
The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
3

The Killing of Mollie Tibbetts: Cristhian Bahena Rivera Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Crime
Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County
Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County
4

Where Is Faith Roach? Missing South Carolina Mom and at Least 3 Others Have Vanished From Same County

News
Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
5

Travel Skyrockets as Americans Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

News