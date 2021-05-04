Rare Black Newborn Rhino Makes Its 1st Appearance at Australia Zoo at 7 Weeks Old | Inside Edition

Rare Black Newborn Rhino Makes Its 1st Appearance at Australia Zoo at 7 Weeks Old

Animals
Rare Black Rhino Born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo
Taronga Western Plains Zoo
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:05 PM PDT, May 4, 2021

The rhino has already been eating bananas, sweet potatoes and carrots. She is also following after her mother, who eats off of branches.

A rare newborn rhino made a debut appearance at an Australian zoo last week. The 7-week-old named Sabi Star strutted alongside its mother at Taronga Wester Plains Zoo in Dubbo, according to a press release.

The zoo says it is the only institution breeding black rhinos, which makes having successful births "really crucial," animal keeper Hayley Brooks told the AP. Black rhinos are currently listed as critically endangered with less than 6,000 left in the wild, the zoo said.

The rhino has already been eating bananas, sweet potatoes and carrots. She is also following after her mother, who eats off of branches.

“Bakhita has already taught Sabi Star to wallow in the mud, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin and staying cool in the heat,” Brooks added.

The zoo has been the home to several new births including four Cheetah cubs, three Giraffe calves, and a Przewalski Horse foal, ABC 4 reported.

Related Stories 

Nepal's Rhino Population Has Experienced a Baby Boom Due in Part to COVID-19 Lockdowns
Bibi the Rhino Surprisingly Gives Birth at Kansas' Sedgwick County Zoo 6 Months After Her Mate Dies
Rhino Poaching Drastically Drops in South Africa Due to Coronavirus Lockdown
Animal Rescues Are Saving Endangered Species Like Platypus, Rhinos and ElephantsAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

German Authorities Bust 4 Men In Connection With One of the Largest International Child Porn Rings in World
German Authorities Bust 4 Men In Connection With One of the Largest International Child Porn Rings in World
1

German Authorities Bust 4 Men In Connection With One of the Largest International Child Porn Rings in World

Crime
Customer Leaves $500 Tip at Vietnamese Restaurant Repeatedly Targeted by Vandals
Customer Leaves $500 Tip at Vietnamese Restaurant Repeatedly Targeted by Vandals
2

Customer Leaves $500 Tip at Vietnamese Restaurant Repeatedly Targeted by Vandals

Inspirational
Woman Buys 'Haunted' Armchair With Ghostly Outline on the Seat
Woman Buys 'Haunted' Armchair With Ghostly Outline on the Seat
3

Woman Buys 'Haunted' Armchair With Ghostly Outline on the Seat

Offbeat
Boy, 6, Dies After Freak Accident Involving Plush Toy
Boy, 6, Dies After Freak Accident Involving Plush Toy
4

Boy, 6, Dies After Freak Accident Involving Plush Toy

News
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
5

Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates

Investigative