A rare newborn rhino made a debut appearance at an Australian zoo last week. The 7-week-old named Sabi Star strutted alongside its mother at Taronga Wester Plains Zoo in Dubbo, according to a press release.

The zoo says it is the only institution breeding black rhinos, which makes having successful births "really crucial," animal keeper Hayley Brooks told the AP. Black rhinos are currently listed as critically endangered with less than 6,000 left in the wild, the zoo said.

The rhino has already been eating bananas, sweet potatoes and carrots. She is also following after her mother, who eats off of branches.

“Bakhita has already taught Sabi Star to wallow in the mud, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin and staying cool in the heat,” Brooks added.

The zoo has been the home to several new births including four Cheetah cubs, three Giraffe calves, and a Przewalski Horse foal, ABC 4 reported.

