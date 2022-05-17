7-Year-Old Boy Takes Parents' SUV for Joyride Because He Wanted a Slushie

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:17 AM PDT, May 17, 2022

Daniel Wittenback caused quite a scare when he drove into oncoming traffic in Middlebrook, Ohio. Luckily, he was unharmed.

A little boy caused quite a scare when he took his parents’ SUV for a morning joyride in Middletown, Ohio.

Dashboard cameras captured 7-year-old Daniel Wittenback strap on his seatbelt as he settled into the driver’s seat. Cars swerved to avoid him as he drove into oncoming traffic, prompting a 911 call.

“He almost hit another work vehicle. It was a boy — a child,” the caller said.

The little boy even played music all along the way.

Eventually, he hit the median and slowed down. Another driver tried to help, wrapping a shirt around his hands and trying to smash in the window.

Only then does Daniel get worried, shouting, “Stop! It’s my mom’s car!”

“He didn't understand that people were trying to help him and trying to stop the vehicle,” Daniel’s dad, Brian Wittenbach, said.

Another driver tried to block the SUV with his body, but it still hit a Jeep head-on.

Daniel wasn't hurt and remains blissfully unaware of the danger that he was in. His dad says he just wanted a slushie from Speedway.

Although his parents keep the keys stored high on a wall, Daniel is a climber.

“I’m just thankful that he's alive,” Brian said.

Child protective services are set to speak with Daniel’s parents. 

Related Stories

12-Year-Old Takes 7-Year-Old Cousin on 100-Mile Joyride Across New York and New Jersey to Delaware, Police Say
Teens Steal Private Plane and Take It on 15-Mile Joyride: Authorities
Woman Catches Mechanic Taking Joyride in Car She Brought In for Service
11-Year-Old Boy Takes Mom's SUV on Joyride After She Took PlayStation Away: CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
1

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Crime
Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department Gifts
Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department Gifts
2

Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department Gifts

Human Interest
'Exorcism' Death of 3-Year-Old Girl Leads to Arrest of Mother, Grandfather and Uncle
'Exorcism' Death of 3-Year-Old Girl Leads to Arrest of Mother, Grandfather and Uncle
3

'Exorcism' Death of 3-Year-Old Girl Leads to Arrest of Mother, Grandfather and Uncle

Crime
Indiana State Police Continue Investigation of Unidentified Boy Found Dead Inside Suitcase
Indiana State Police Continue Investigation of Unidentified Boy Found Dead Inside Suitcase
4

Indiana State Police Continue Investigation of Unidentified Boy Found Dead Inside Suitcase

Crime
Witness Says Accused Buffalo Gunman Came to Supermarket Day Before Massacre: 'Something Was Wrong With Him'
Witness Says Accused Buffalo Gunman Came to Supermarket Day Before Massacre: 'Something Was Wrong With Him'
5

Witness Says Accused Buffalo Gunman Came to Supermarket Day Before Massacre: 'Something Was Wrong With Him'

Crime