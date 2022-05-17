A little boy caused quite a scare when he took his parents’ SUV for a morning joyride in Middletown, Ohio.



Dashboard cameras captured 7-year-old Daniel Wittenback strap on his seatbelt as he settled into the driver’s seat. Cars swerved to avoid him as he drove into oncoming traffic, prompting a 911 call.

“He almost hit another work vehicle. It was a boy — a child,” the caller said.

The little boy even played music all along the way.

Eventually, he hit the median and slowed down. Another driver tried to help, wrapping a shirt around his hands and trying to smash in the window.

Only then does Daniel get worried, shouting, “Stop! It’s my mom’s car!”

“He didn't understand that people were trying to help him and trying to stop the vehicle,” Daniel’s dad, Brian Wittenbach, said.

Another driver tried to block the SUV with his body, but it still hit a Jeep head-on.

Daniel wasn't hurt and remains blissfully unaware of the danger that he was in. His dad says he just wanted a slushie from Speedway.

Although his parents keep the keys stored high on a wall, Daniel is a climber.

“I’m just thankful that he's alive,” Brian said.

Child protective services are set to speak with Daniel’s parents.

