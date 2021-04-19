7-Year-Old Chicago Girl Dies After Being Shot While at McDonalds Drive-Thru With Dad | Inside Edition

Crime
A father and his 7-year-old daughter were both shot while at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago over the weekend.
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 10:44 AM PDT, April 19, 2021

Jaslyn Adams, 7, and her father were shot in their car while at a McDonalds drive-thru in West Chicago.

A father and his 7-year-old daughter were both shot while at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago over the weekend. Jaslyn Adams did not survive and her father is in the hospital recovering from injuries, according to reports. 

“It’s really emotional now for my family,” Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, told CBS Chicago. “She was just the sweet and outgoing; really talkative. Really lovable,” McMullen said.

Officials said the young girl was struck multiple times in the body. 

Family members told CBS Chicago that the father and daughter would frequently go to McDonald's. 

The shooting unraveled Sunday around 4:20 p.m. in Chicago's Homan Square, WGN9 reported. Jaslyn was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her father was taken to John H. Stroger Hospital, where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to reports. He is expected to survive.

Police say that the shooting may have been carried out by a gang. The shooter or shooters have not been arrested yet.

