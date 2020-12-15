70 Pounds of Cocaine Worth $850K Washes Onto Florida Shore, Cops Say

Seventy pounds of cocaine, worth about $850,000, washed ashore in Palm Beach, Florida Saturday, according to officials.

Cops along with federal investigators are investigating where the drugs came from, authorities said during a press conference Monday. Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said that after proper lab testing, the cocaine will be destroyed in accordance with federal guidelines, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Ogrodnick said that cops were alerted to the drugs after a person walking along the beach at 11 a.m. Saturday saw one of the packages wash ashore. Soon after, more packages containing the drug began arriving on the same beach, according to authorities.

"The package was observed by a resident who immediately called the police department, and we responded immediately to safely collect this suspected cocaine and prevent it from being distributed into our community," Ogrodnick said.

The police shared images of what the bricks of cocaine looked like. The bricks were bound in plastic with a cartoon penguin crossing its arms on the outside. Each brick was placed in what looked like burlap bags when they arrived on shore.

