70-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman Feared for Her Life During Vicious Raccoon Attack
Donna Sanginario shared photos of the bites and injuries she suffered from the scary tussle. She says she feels lucky to be alive.
A Massachusetts woman is recalling the terrifying moment a raccoon attacked her while she was putting up Christmas lights at her home.
Donna Sanginario, 70, tells Inside Edition, “This thing was not gonna leave me alone.”
“I'm screaming wicked loud. He's screeching, and we're like having a 'Crocodile Dundee' attack,” she said.
The sweatshirt she was wearing had blood and a hole on it after the scary attack.
Finally, after screaming for help, the raccoon let go. Sanginario called 911, and even the operator found it hard to believe.
“My heart was racing so fast. I literally thought I was having a heart attack,” Sanginario said.
