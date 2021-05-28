An elderly Asian woman was recently sucker-punched while walking down the street in New York. It’s the latest in what seems to be a string of attacks on Asian Americans.

“It's kind of obvious he punched her because she was an Asian lady,” her son said about the incident. He did not want his family’s identity revealed but said his mother is 75 years old. She suffered two black eyes, a fractured eye socket, and a fractured nose.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD clearly shows the incident that took place in Queens. The suspect calmly walks up to the woman and punches her in the face. She falls against a wall and then to the ground while the alleged assailant casually walks away, the footage shows.

“She was just coming back from the supermarket. She had her shopping cart,” her son explained. She said people around were nice enough to help her call an ambulance. "They came to pick her up.”

As disturbing as the attack was, the woman’s son says he is thankful for the people who came to help his mother as she was hurt and shocked by the attack.

Now, police are looking for the suspect, and community leaders continue to call for an end to the violence that seems to be plaguing the nation.

