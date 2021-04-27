Nikki and Johnny Hang had recently moved into their quiet cul-de-sac in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and lived peacefully. “We heard that the hospitality here is really great, and my brother-in-law said, you guys have got to move down; the weather’s nice,” Johnny explained.

That all changed after their home was struck several times by bullets this week. “Definitely something that we did not expect, you know,” Nikki said. “One bullet hit that window, my girls, they were there at the time.”

Now the Hangs are left wondering why they were targets. “We’re like, is this a hate crime?” Johnny adds. “With all this hate crime against Asians nowadays, that’s the first thing that came to mind - is it a hate crime? But - it could be a random target, but why us?”

According to one neighbor, a black Mustang with its lights off pulled up in front of the Hang’s house. Gwinnett County Police are looking at surveillance video to see if they can learn more, but right now there’s not enough information yet to classify the incident as a hate crime.

Nonetheless, the family is rattled. “It’s scary,” Johnny said. “You see it all over the news all the time, but you never think it will happen to you.”

