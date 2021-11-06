Eight "Astroworld Festival" concertgoers have died, and hundreds were injured after an incident that occurred around 9 p.m. CT on Friday.

During the show, a crowd of people began surging towards the stage, which resulted in audience members having nowhere to escape and getting squeezed, CNN reported.

Video of the incident shows that ambulances were driving through the dense crowd to get to the victims.

About 50,000 were in attendance at the sold-out festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. The event was set to continue on November 6, but the festival has released a statement saying they have canceled today's show.

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones," they wrote.

"We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday."

The festival statement added that they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place and are asking if anyone has information on it to contact the Houston police.

Following the incident, Houston Fire Chief San Peña spoke at a news conference to explain what happened in more detail.

"The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed -- they were unable to escape that situation," he said.

"People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

Over 300 were treated right on the field at the hospital set up near the festival, he added. Twenty-four were taken to the hospital, and eight of them died. One victim was 10 years old.

"Medical personnel were so overwhelmed with the injuries that some audience members attempted to administer CPR," Cnn stated.

One concertgoer described the chaotic scene, and said while Travis Scott was on stage, people began pushing towards the stage.

"I passed out from the constant pressure on my chest and was one of the first people to be carried," she told TMZ. "They threw me on top of other people and crowd surfed me to other people, who lifted me over a fence where security was waiting."

"Security guards were bringing bodies from that area to the VIP area," she added. "I see security carrying people who are not moving."

The woman also says she was a nurse and when she regained consciousness, she helped to administer first aid to others.

In addition to rapper and event organizer Travis Scott, several artists performed or were scheduled to appear at the show include SZA, Chief Keef, Bab Bunny, Master P, Young Thug, Earth, Wind & Fire, 21 Savage, Lil Baby.

"What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge," said Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

"Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on-site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready [to] assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy."

Travis Scott also released a statement about the tragic incident and said he was absolutely devastated by what happened at the festival.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support."

