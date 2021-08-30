Redheads Come Together for Netherlands Festival Celebrating Their Fiery Locks

A festival in the Netherlands had everyone seeing red. As in, red hair.

Redhead Days is a three-day gathering of people with this unique trait. While COVID-19 cancelled last year’s festival, this year people turned out from all over the world to feel a sense of belonging that they say they don’t get in their everyday lives.

"It's very rare to have red hair, and we see that people that have something very special, once in a while they love to be in the majority," Redhead Days Festival Director Bart Rouwenhorst said.

Even though the festivities were pared down for safety, this year people turned out from all over the world to feel a sense of belonging that they say they don’t get in their everyday lives.

"For example, we have an Egyptian redhead who said, 'In my home country, I am the only redhead in the city, but here, I see my family, my worldwide family,'" Rouwenhorst said.

