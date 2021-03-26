Ja Rule's Fyre Festival NFT Painting Sells for $122K

Ja Rule has sold a Fyre Festival painting he commissioned for $2,000 for his New Jersey house to an anonymous buyer for $122,000, TMZ reported.

The 48- x 60-inch oil-paint portrait features the Fyre Festival orange logo and was done by an artist named Tripp Derrick Barnes. The piece itself was previously hung in Fyre Media’s office, but was relocated to Ja Rule’s home following the catastrophic events that transpired as a result of the fraudulent events of Fyre Festival.

Instead of seeking his asking price of $600,000, Ja Rule ended up taking $122,000 as a non-fungible token (NFT) to rid himself of the Bahamas festival’s stench so that “fresh energy could grow.”

“When I first had it made — I was energized — I had embarked on a new business — but then it became a symbol of what could have been,” Ja Rule said in a statement. “For me, it’s done and over with.”

It was sold through the rapper’s newest NFT venture KickFlip. KickFlip is amongst one of the latest NFT marketplaces that provide both up-and-coming and established artists opportunities to monetize their work as NFTs.

The winning bidder will also receive a succinct note from Ja Rule: “F*** this painting.” The owner will also be able to request an autograph from the multi-platinum rapper.

