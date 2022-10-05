An 8-year-old boy is recovering from a nasty dog attack at his daycare center. Connor Aranda was bitten in the face, arm and chest by a Labrador retriever.

The attack happened at a private home being used as a daycare center in Apple Valley, California.

Connor and his 6-year-old sister had just been dropped off by their mom. They were in the front room with several other kids when Connor says Duke the black lab started biting him for no reason. His sister says she saw the whole thing.

“We've been there for two months and the dog knows us very well. The dog just acted like he didn’t know him and just attacked him,” the girl said.

Labs are one of the most popular family dogs in the U.S. as the breed is typically known for their gentleness and being good around children.

Connor's mom says she didn't give the presence of the dog a second thought.

“I figured he was good with kids, because she had four kids of her own,” she said.

Veterinarian Dr. Katja Lang says labs are not commonly “associated with these bite incidents.”

“In general, any dog has the capacity to be aggressive if they’re put in a situation where they’re stressed out,” Lang said.

Connor fought back, punching Duke in the nose. The little boy says he is feeling sad and it hurts too much to smile.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses.

