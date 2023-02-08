A 82-year-old woman was found alive at a funeral home nearly three hours after she had been pronounced dead at a nursing home.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, New York.

She was then transported to a funeral home. There, she was found breathing at 2:09 p.m.

Suffolk Police are investigating the incident and has involved the New York State Attorney General's Office.

“This is an awful situation that has caused unnecessary trauma for the impacted resident and her loved ones,” said the NYS Attorney General's Office.

The woman was transported to a hospital after being found alive. Her current condition is unknown.

Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment. The facility told other news outlets it was not in a position to comment, citing privacy and confidentiality.

