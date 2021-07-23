Audio of Alex Murdaugh's 911 Call After Discovering Son Paul and Wife Maggie Is Released

South Carolina authorities released the chilling 911 audio recording from the moment Alex Murdaugh discovered his lifeless son and wife at his family properly in early June.

The prominent attorney made the call sometime at 10:07 p.m. EDT alerting the dispatcher that he came home to find his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on their family's sprawling property in Colleton County.

The audio was released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to Inside Edition Digital and other members of the media.

"In the interest of transparency, SLED is now releasing digitally redacted audio of the 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh. SLED is also releasing the redacted computer-aided dispatch (CAD) report in this matter. We will continue to evaluate other materials in this case and will release additional information at the appropriate time."

"Yes this is Alex Murdaugh," a breathless Murdaugh could be heard saying. "I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child got shot badly."

Murdaugh pleads for authorities to "please hurry" as a dispatcher connects the call.

"I been up to it now -- it's bad," Murdaugh says to the county dispatcher, Angel Fraser, as he described the scene.

The dispatcher then asks if either of them are breathing, to which he replies "no ma'am."

"Are they in a vehicle?" the dispatcher asked.

Murdaugh replies, "no ma'am they're on the ground out at my kennels."

"Is he breathing at all?"

"No, nobody's breathing," he said, through sobs.

He informs the dispatcher he did not see anyone around the property and that the color of their home is white, "but you can't see it from the road."

"My name is Alex Murdaugh," he says again when asked his name.

The dispatcher asks, "OK, did you hear anything? Or did you come home and find them?"

"No ma'am I've been gone. I just got back," he replied.

"Okay and was anyone else supposed to be at your house?" She asked.

"No ma'am. Please hurry," he said.

The dispatcher then instructed him to not touch the bodies in case of evidence but he said he already touched them.

"I already touched them trying to get a - um - trying to see if they were breathing," he responded.

The dispatcher asked for Murdaugh to put on his vehicle lights so that police could be directed onto their property on Moselle road.

Murdaugh agrees and then says he has to "call some of his family."

This audio recording release comes after SLED's released of an 18-page document drop, which included the incident reports from the fateful evening. Little information outside of those details has been officially released since the double homicide.

Alex Murdaugh has been cooperating fully with the police and has an alibi for where he was during the time of the murders, according to local reports. Murdaugh was reportedly visiting his sick father, Randolph Murdaugh III, in the hospital that evening. His father died three days later.

No arrests have been made in the double-murder and no suspects have been named.

The Murdaugh family has deep roots in the community, as members of the Murdaugh family going back three generations have served as solicitor, a position often known elsewhere as prosecutor, for five counties within the states.

