Maggie Murdaugh's Cellphone Was Found Near Roadside Away From Crime Scene, Sources Reportedly Say

Maggie Murdaugh's cellphone was reportedly found on a road near the family's 1,700-acre estate where she and her son Paul were found murdered earlier this month, sources told The State.

Sources told the outlet that Paul Murdaugh's phone was found near his body on the night of the June 7 murders but South Carolina Law Enforcement Division detectives on scene had trouble finding Maggie's phone right away. When a family member used their phone's location accessory the next day, they were able to locate her phone on the roadside nearby.

The phone was then handed over to SLED as evidence. It was not made clear how her phone got outside of the family's property.

Earlier this month Maggie, 52, and her son Paul, 22, were found slain at their family's sprawling estate in Islandton sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on June 7.

Prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and Maggie's husband, told authorities he discovered their bodies around 10 p.m., according to reports.

The SLED has not confirmed any additional details and has referred to its original statement released to the public last week.

This week an 18-page redacted investigation report was released after multiple media requests for the public records.

As new details emerge in the Murdaugh killings, the SLED also confirmed that it will be opening up an investigation into the 2015 hit-and-run death of Stephen Smith.

Smith's death was deemed a vehicle fatality but documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital reveal there have been questions regarding how the teenager died.

Investigators have not linked Smith's death to any member of the family. The Murdaugh family name appears in highway patrol notes multiple times along with the names of others.

