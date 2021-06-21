Paul Murdaugh's Apartment Near University of South Carolina Searched by SLED: Report

State authorities searched the apartment where Paul Murdaugh lived this spring while studying at the University of South Carolina in hopes of finding any leads on the horrific double homicide that left him and his mother slain at their family's home earlier this month, according to a report. The search took place last week after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division obtained a search warrant from a state judge, the State reported.

One person with knowledge of the search told The State that authorities carried off "at least one computer and likely took fingerprints and DNA samples."

Murdaugh reportedly shared the apartment with a fellow student at the university on Whaley Street, according to the outlet.

A property manager notified Columbia police, the local authorities near the college, about an open door found at one of the apartments the day after Murdaugh and his mother were shot dead.

Sources confirmed to The State that the apartment belonged to Paul. There were no indications of forced entry at the residence.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his beloved mother Maggie, both members of a prominent South Carolina family, were found slain on their family's 1,700-acre hunting lodge property on June 7 sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Their bodies were found by Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and Maggie's husband, after returning from visiting his ill father at the hospital that day, his brothers said in an interview with "Good Morning America" last week. Both Paul and Maggie were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

"He was a very caring person and she was the rock of their family," one of Alex Murdaugh's brothers said in a tearful interview.

At the time of the double-homicide, Paul Murdaugh was facing three felony counts of boating under the influence causing death and bodily injury related to a fatal boating crash in 2019 that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Paul was driving the 17-foot boat at the time of the crash. He was released on a $50,00 recognizance bond, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

"The person that did this is out there," a second brother said, adding that contrary to online reports citing Paul's past legal troubles, he is unaware of any enemies that Paul might have had.

"I don't know of anybody that would truly be an enemy or truly want to harm them."

Multiple sources have reportedly said Paul was killed with a shotgun while his mother was slain with an assault rifle.

The public has shown their support via the Peeples Hoden Funeral Home, where tributes to the family poured in below Paul Murdaugh's online obituary.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this time of loss and grief. May the good Lord wrap his arms around you and bring you peace," one person wrote.

"Such a young life with so many possibilities unanswered. We pray for the Murdaugh family and wish all will be well in time," another wrote.

No suspect has been named and few additional details have been released since the horrific double-homicide.

