911 Call Captures Muffled Cries of Mom Being Buried Alive

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:35 PM PDT, November 3, 2022

The brave mother of two, identified as Young An, 42, shoved and kicked her way out of the 19-inch grave and ran through the woods for about 30 minutes before she found a house and raised the alarm.

A Washington State woman bound, gagged and being buried alive managed to call 911 with her Apple watch in a desperate bid to save herself from certain death, according to authorities.

Though the savvy 911 operator was unable to understand what was being said on the other line, they quickly recognized her muffled cries as a sign that something was wrong.

“OK, I’m going to get help started to you,” the operator said.

The operator was able to use the woman’s Apple watch to pinpoint her location.

But just as cops rushed to the scene, the suspect could be seen speeding right past them, they say on his way to the burial site.

Police said the woman’s estranged husband was seen on a neighbor’s Ring camera after allegedly throwing her into a minivan and driving off to what he thought was her grave on Oct. 16.

The man allegedly drove to a heavy wooded trail seven miles away in Lacey and then dragged her into the woods, dug a shallow grave and buried her alive.

The brave mother of two, identified as Young An, 42, shoved and kicked her way out of the 19-inch grave and ran through the woods for about 30 minutes before she found a house and raised the alarm.

After her husband, identified as Chea An, 53, was captured, she begged the court to not release him on bail.  

“Please no bail. I fear for my life,” she said. “He will kill me if he gets out.” He faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.

