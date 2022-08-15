A neighbor of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert called 911 after her husband allegedly ran amok in a pickup truck.

“That is Lauren Boebert’s jacka*** husband, Jayson. He’s running over my mailbox right now,” the neighbor told the dispatcher.

“Stop you jacka***! Get the f*** out of here!” the neighbor was heard yelling at Jayson on the call.

The neighbor said the dispute erupted because one of the couple’s sons was allegedly speeding in a dune buggy down their quiet suburban street.

“His kid was racing up and down our 25 mph street doing 50 mph. This guy, Jayson Boebert, is as dumb as a post. So irrational,” the neighbor said.

“Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” he continued.

Boebert is a far-right Republican who heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech, along with her ally Marjorie Taylor Green. She is also one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress.

The 911 drama, which occurred nearly two weeks ago, came to light after Boebert used heated rhetoric to condemn the FBI for seizing top secret documents from Mar-a-Lago last week.

A joint Homeland Security-FBI bulletin is warning of a spike in “violent threats against federal officials, including a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI headquarters and calls for civil war and ‘armed rebellion.’”

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, appeared on “Face the Nation.”

“I’m very concerned, Margaret, for the safety of our law enforcement officers, especially right now. I myself have been notified by the bureau that my life was put in danger,” Fitzpatrick said.

