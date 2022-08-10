Days after the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in search of potentially classified documents, the former president refused to answer questions under oath about his family’s business practices from the New York attorney general during a deposition in connection with a civil investigation, Trump said in a statement.

“I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded every citizen under the constitution,” Trump wrote on social media. “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer.”

On Monday morning, Trump was driven in a motorcade through rush-hour traffic, from Trump Tower to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James about seven miles away. An hour later, he announced he invoked his Fifth Amendment right on every question.

Meanwhile, more details are emerging about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. A published report claims agents even scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

Agents reportedly took away 15 boxes of documents, including letters from North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un and a letter from former President Barack Obama that Trump told ABC’s David Muir he was especially proud of.

Meanwhile, one of Trump's attorneys is making serious allegations against the FBI agents.

“Quite honestly, I'm concerned that they may have planted something. At this point, who knows?" Alina Habba said.

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke to Inside Edition from outside Mar-a-Lago.

“The suggestion that evidence was planted is merely to inject into the court of public opinion something that there is no evidentiary basis for. But it increases the sense of political division and sense of political animosity that Trump supporters have to anyone investigating former President Trump,” Garrett said.

In the wake of the raid, FBI agents, as well as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI director Chris Wray are receiving death threats online. There are reportedly discussions underway to increase their security.

