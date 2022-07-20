Family and friends gathered in New York Wednesday to say goodbye to Ivana Trump.

And after a lot of conflicting reports, former President Donald Trump did attend with wife Melania, who clearly put any bad blood with Ivana aside to say a final goodbye.

The Trumps were seen entering the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer on Manhattan's Upper East Side through a side entrance, shortly after Ivana's casket arrived.

Ivana's children Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and their families gathered on the sidewalk as her casket was carefully lifted out of the hearse and carried into the church by a dozen pallbearers wearing white gloves.

Security on Lexington Avenue was tight, with the sidewalk closed to pedestrians. There were Secret Service agents and NYPD officers posted in front of and around the historic church, and every guest was screened for weapons as they walked in.

Access to the funeral service was by invitation only.

Ivana Trump’s family gathered first at a funeral home near her Manhattan townhouse, where the 73 year old died after falling down the stairs.

The former president stood tall, flanked by his daughter Ivanka and Melania, as he bid a final farewell to his first wife.

Ivana reportedly will be buried in New Jersey on the grounds of the Trump National Golf course in Bedminster.

Trump was granted permission in 2017 to build a small cemetery for his family — just 10 plots — overlooking the first hole of the golf course.

Before heading to the funeral, Trump called Ivana an "amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life."

